Iran's Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Basij member in protest killing

Shafaq News/ Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a Basij member involved in the fatal shooting of a protester during the 2022 unrest sparked by Mahsa Amini's death; a lawyer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Basij member, part of the all-volunteer wing of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), was involved in the incident that led to the death of 60-year-old Mohammad Jamehbozorg.

The incident occurred when the Basij member and others raided a home in Karaj in search of protesters. Jamehbozorg was shot in the head during the raid.

The Supreme Court's decision was finalized on August 26, according to Payam Derafshan, a lawyer representing a protester detained during the 2022 demonstrations. Two other IRGC members received prison sentences in connection with the incident.

The ruling represents an uncommon instance of judicial action against Iran's security forces, who conducted a crackdown following Amini's death.

The crackdown resulted in over 500 deaths and the detention of more than 22,000 individuals, according to AP.

The IRGC, backed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plays a critical role in safeguarding Iran's Islamic Republic, influencing the country's foreign policy, economy, and internal security.

Human rights organizations have accused Iran of human rights violations during the 2022 protests. A UN mission report found that the Iranian government was responsible for the violence that led to Mahsa Amini's death and the subsequent brutal crackdown on demonstrators. Iran has condemned the report, accusing Western countries of promoting "Iranophobia."