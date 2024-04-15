CENTCOM foils drone and missile attacks on Israel, condemns Iran's actions

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed on Monday that it destroyed drones and missiles intended to strike Israel during the Iranian operation.

"On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen." CENTCOM stated.

"This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch."

The US Command pointed out that Iran's behavior "endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces." Pledging to remain supporting Israel's defense.

Late on Saturday, Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles directly at Israel, marking its first direct assault.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force declared the operation named "Truthful Promise," targeting Israeli positions as a response to perceived provocations by Israel, including the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

The IRGC's Aerospace Force said the "Truthful Promise" was launched to "punish the criminal Zionist regime."

Sirens blared across Israel as residents reported hearing distant explosions, likely stemming from aerial interceptions of explosive drones.

Some of the ballistic missiles from Iran targeted the "Nevatim" Air Base in the al-Naqab desert, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

IRNA noted that Israeli attacking jets had taken off from "Nevatim" to conduct the assault on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Earlier statements from Iranian officials alleged that F-35 fighter jets were used in the attack, launching six missiles at the consular section of the Iranian embassy.

The Israeli military reported that the Iranian barrage, consisting of over 300 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to a single military facility.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's military spokesperson, revealed that Iran had launched numerous ground-to-ground missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The successful interception, including cruise missiles, was described as a "strategic achievement."