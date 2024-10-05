Top US commander visits Israel as military prepares for potential strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ General Michael E. Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), arrived in Israel as the Israeli military steps up preparations for a possible large-scale operation against Iran, amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The Israeli military confirmed it is gearing up for a major military strike. "It will be serious and substantial, and we are dedicating extensive resources to these preparations," a military spokesperson said, warning that any offensive action from Iran would face severe repercussions.

The visit follows an Iranian missile attack earlier in the week, in which 201 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel.

Israel has expanded its military operations in Lebanon killing hundreds and displacing thousands. On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and, for the first time, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli in northern Lebanon. The attack reportedly killed a Hamas military commander, his wife, and their two children.

The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands of people, including Palestinian refugees, to flee Lebanon. Israel also confirmed the deaths of two senior Hamas officials in Lebanon, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks.

Since the onset of the Israel war on Gaza last year, Israel has targeted several key leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas.