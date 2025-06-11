Iranian UN Mission reaffirms nuclear stance amid tensions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations reaffirmed that diplomacy instead of military strength is the only viable path forward.

In a statement released following news of American regional actions and preparations to evacuate embassies, the Iranian mission reiterated Tehran’s position on nuclear weapons, stating, “Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon,” and warned that “the US militarism only fuels instability.”

The mission also claimed that “the legacy of US Central Command in enabling Israel’s crimes strips it of any credibility on peace or non-proliferation.”

Threats of “overwhelming force” won’t change facts:Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and U.S. militarism only fuels instability.CENTCOM’s legacy of fueling regional instability, through arming aggressors and enabling Israeli crimes, strips it of any credibility to speak on… — I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) June 11, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Tehran would target US bases in the region if nuclear talks failed or a conflict erupted with Washington.

Nasirzadeh told reporters that Iran still hoped for positive results from talks with the United States, but remained prepared to respond. “If conflict is imposed on us, the opponent’s losses will certainly exceed ours,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued a notice warning vessels in the region of heightened tensions that could lead to increased military activity impacting seafarers directly.

The advisory urged caution in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz. Although it did not name Iran, those waterways have previously been the site of Iranian ship seizures and attacks.