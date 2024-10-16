Israel invests billions in military preparations for potential strike on Iran, Says report

Shafaq News/ The Israeli security apparatus has invested billions over recent decades in preparation for a potential strike on Iran, focusing on the development of specialized weapons, according to the Israeli news site Walla.

Some of these systems were only disclosed after being sold to foreign air forces.

Last month, Israel executed an airstrike in Yemen using F-15 fighter jets, operating approximately 1,800 kilometers from their base. Originally designed for air combat upon their arrival in Israel, the F-15s have since been modified for offensive operations, allowing the Israeli Air Force to integrate advanced munitions produced in the United States and Israel, According to Walla.

Despite the operational range of these aircraft, attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and ballistic missile bases poses a more complex challenge than targeting the relatively less-defended oil ports. Iran has developed an advanced air defense system, reportedly comparable to Russian systems, which can intercept missiles launched by Israel.

Additionally, Walla pointed out that Iran's military capabilities include a variety of older fighter jets, such as Russian-made MiG-29s and Phantoms, along with helicopters and 14 U.S. aircraft that Iranian forces have maintained and operated despite international sanctions.

In light of these challenges, Walla reported that the Israeli security establishment is preparing for a day when a strike on Iran may be necessary. “Significant investments, amounting to billions of dollars and shekels, have been allocated for the development of specialized weaponry, with some systems either denied for sale to Israel by the United States or not developed by American manufacturers.”

The report also noted that missions targeting objectives within approximately 2,000 kilometers are typically executed by American and Russian forces using cruise missiles and bombers. However, Israel stands out for heavily investing from U.S. aid budgets to acquire advanced fighter jets capable of such operations, including the more advanced F-15E models and up to four squadrons of F-16s.

Lockheed Martin has played a key role in enhancing these jets, developing conformal fuel tanks that significantly extend their operational range while minimizing the impact on aerodynamics and radar signatures.

At the end of the last decade, Israeli defense industries unveiled two long-range attack missiles designed for deployment from fighter jets. While specific details regarding their range and flight speed remain unclear, it is evident, according to Walla, that these weapons can be launched from hundreds of kilometers away, further strengthening Israel's capability to strike targets from a safe distance.