Netanyahu  vows “severe response” to any military action by Iran

Shafaq News – Middle East

Any military action against Israel will be met with a very severe response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, adding that Tehran’s nuclear activities will be discussed with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Cypriot President and Greek Prime Minister, Netanyahu warned that “Israel is aware of recent Iranian drills.”

Iranian media reported that the launches took place from Tehran, Isfahan, and Mashhad, though no footage was shown on official channels.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster, Netanyahu plans to present a package of military options regarding Iran during his upcoming visit to the United States on December 29.

NBC News reported that he will brief Trump with updated intelligence on Iran’s ballistic missile program, highlighting Israel’s growing focus on this issue alongside the nuclear program.

Earlier, the Israeli army chief of staff, General Eyal Zamir, spoke with US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, cautioning that the drills Iran launched several days ago might serve as cover for a surprise strike.