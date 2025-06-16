Breaking down Iran’s missiles: Speed, range, and the regional equation

Shafaq News/ Tensions between Iran and Israel have brought renewed attention to the Islamic Republic’s expanding missile arsenal, which plays a central role in its military strategy and regional deterrence capabilities.

According to recent data compiled by regional experts and defense sources, Iran now possesses one of the most diverse and domestically produced missile programs in the Middle East, with systems ranging from short-range battlefield missiles to advanced medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs), long-range cruise missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles.

The following are the most relevant missiles:

-Shahab-1 and Shahab-2: Liquid-fueled missiles based on Soviet-era designs, with ranges of approximately 300–500 km.

-Fateh-110 and Fateh-313: Solid-fueled missiles with improved range (300–500 km) and satellite-guided precision.

-Qiam-1: A radar-evading design with a range of up to 800 km, notable for lacking aerodynamic fins to reduce detection.

-Zolfaghar: A solid-fueled missile with a 700 km range and advanced warhead separation to evade missile defense systems.

-Shahab-3: One of Iran’s earliest MRBMs, with a range of 1,300 km and multiple payload options.

-Emad: A modified Shahab-3 variant with an extended range of 1,700 km and a maneuverable re-entry vehicle for better accuracy.

-Ghadr-1 (Qadr): An MRBM with a 1,950 km range, using lighter materials for improved flight.

-Sejjil: A solid-fueled, two-stage MRBM with a 2,000 km range, known for its fast launch readiness and maneuverability.

-Khorramshahr: Capable of exceeding 2,000 km, this missile reportedly reaches hypersonic speeds and incorporates terminal guidance.

-Kheibar Shekan: A next-generation missile with advanced internal navigation and curved flight paths to evade interception.

-Qasem Soleimani missile: A newly developed precision-guided missile derived from the Qiam series, built for accuracy and evasion.

-Soumar: A long-range cruise missile modeled after the Russian Kh-55, with a range between 2,000 and 3,000 km. Its low-altitude trajectory makes it harder to detect.

-Fattah: Iran’s first hypersonic missile, revealed in June 2023. With a range of around 1,400 km and speeds exceeding Mach 5, it can maneuver mid-flight, complicating interception by air defenses.

Strategic Shift

By transitioning from liquid-fueled to solid-fueled systems, Iran has enhanced its launch speed, operational flexibility, and survivability in the event of preemptive strikes.

In recent confrontations, including Operation True Promise 3 — Iran’s retaliation for Israeli strikes on its nuclear and military infrastructure — Tehran deployed multiple variants of its ballistic missile systems, including the Fateh, Zolfaghar, and Emad classes.

Defense analysts say the inclusion of hypersonic and long-range cruise platforms in Iran’s arsenal increases its ability to strike targets with precision across the Gulf, the Levant, and beyond. The missiles also pose a challenge to existing missile defense systems, particularly when launched in large numbers or from multiple directions.

Iran maintains that its missile program is defensive. However, regional powers and Western officials have voiced growing concern over the increasing accuracy and reach of Iranian projectiles, particularly in light of their use in Syria, Iraq, and, most recently, Israel.