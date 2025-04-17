Bunker busters, missiles arrive: US airlifts huge arms cache to Israel

Shafaq News/ A major US military shipment has arrived in Israel as part of what Israeli media are describing as one of the largest airlifts in the history of US-Israel defense cooperation, amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Israel’s i24NEWS, dozens of US military aircraft have landed at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, carrying large quantities of advanced weaponry. The shipment reportedly includes MK-84 heavy bombs, hundreds of THAAD interceptor missiles, and thousands of bunker-busting munitions.

The airlift operation is said to involve not only flights from the US mainland but also from American military bases in Europe and the Middle East, with an average of six aircraft arriving daily—underscoring the scale of the logistical effort.

Israeli sources cited in the report said the delivery comes amid ongoing US-Iran negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program and repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to use military force if diplomacy fails.

Analysts suggest the military support may be intended to bolster Israel’s readiness for a potential confrontation with Iran.

The report also noted that the shipment forms part of a broader package of military aid, some of which had been previously frozen during the Biden administration. The aid was reauthorized by President Trump following his return to office.

i24NEWS added that this latest delivery is likely the first of several, with more weapons expected to arrive in the coming weeks to replenish Israeli stockpiles.