Israeli missiles crash in Iraq as Tehran intercepts strikes

Shafaq News/ Two missiles believed to be of Israeli origin fell in southern Iraq early Friday after reportedly being intercepted by Iranian air defenses during the ongoing Israeli military operation against Iran.

A security source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News Agency that the missiles, intercepted during the early hours of the Israeli attack on Iranian territory, landed near the entrance of al-Chibayish district in the southern part of the province. The impact created two-meter-deep craters in the ground.

Another source reported that Iraqi security forces located a missile fuel tank in a farmland area in the Abayji region north of Baghdad. The tank is believed to be part of a projectile launched during the same Israeli operation.

Iraqi authorities have not issued a formal response to the reported missile debris.

Iraq’s airspace remains closed, and all flight operations have been suspended as a precaution against further escalation.

The Israeli strikes, carried out at dawn Friday, targeted several locations inside Iran, including sensitive nuclear and military sites. Iranian officials confirmed the deaths of senior military and scientific personnel. In response, Iran launched a wave of drones toward Israeli territory, in what appears to be its first direct military action in this round of escalation.