No winners in war: Iran defies US red lines on nuclear enrichment

Shafaq News/ Prominent Iranian conservative politician and former judiciary official Javad Larijani dismissed the likelihood of a war between Iran and the United States, warning that any such conflict would be prolonged and without a clear victor.

Speaking to Iranian media, Larijani said, “A military confrontation remains a remote possibility, as Washington knows it would not emerge as the winner in such a war.”

His remarks come amid renewed tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s position on uranium enrichment, stating that the country will continue its nuclear activities despite mounting US pressure.

“No matter how often they repeat their statements, our stance will not change,” Araghchi said. “We are continuing enrichment. It is our clear and legitimate right.”

The statement was issued in response to comments made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who declared that halting uranium enrichment in Iran is a "red line" for the United States and not subject to negotiation in ongoing nuclear talks.

“US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had conveyed this position directly to both Iranian officials and the American public,” Leavitt said.