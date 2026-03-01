Iraqi factions deploy drones toward regional targets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi armed factions launched drones toward regional countries, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday, amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

He added that the attacks prompted several US strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in Jurf al-Sakhr, Diyala, and Nineveh, causing multiple casualties

On Saturday, US and Israeli forces struck Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In response, Iran targeted Israel and US bases across the Gulf States and the Kurdistan Region, and shelled towers and airports in several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.