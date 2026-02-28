Drone strike hits Kuwait Airport amid Iran-US-Israel war

Drone strike hits Kuwait Airport amid Iran-US-Israel war
Kuwait

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Saturday that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by an Iranian drone strike, resulting in injuries to airport personnel and material damage.

In a statement, the aviation authority said an unmanned aerial vehicle struck airport facilities, adding that the injuries sustained were minor and that operations were being assessed.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the extent of the damage or potential disruption to flights.

The incident followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that left more than 60 people dead, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several media reports also indicated that the strikes targeted Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

