Drone strike hits Kuwait Airport amid Iran-US-Israel war

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Saturday that Kuwait International Airport was targeted by an Iranian drone strike, resulting in injuries to airport personnel and material damage.

In a statement, the aviation authority said an unmanned aerial vehicle struck airport facilities, adding that the injuries sustained were minor and that operations were being assessed.

- صرّحت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في دولة الكويت، على لسان المتحدث الرسمي السيد /عبد الله الراجحي، بأنه استهدفت طائرة مسيّرة مطار الكويت الدولي، مما أسفر عن وقوع إصابات طفيفة لعدد من العاملين، إضافة إلى أضرار مادية محدودة في مبنى الركاب (T1).وأوضح المتحدث أن الجهات المختصة… — الطيران المدني (@Kuwait_DGCA) February 28, 2026

No further details were immediately provided regarding the extent of the damage or potential disruption to flights.

What happened after the unmanned aerial vehicle attack on Kuwait International Airport: pic.twitter.com/xnGbJi9z7g — NW-Israel Iran War! (@NOOWWAR) February 28, 2026

The incident followed coordinated US and Israeli strikes inside Iran, including a recent attack on a school in Hormozgan province that left more than 60 people dead, including children. Tehran, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Several media reports also indicated that the strikes targeted Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.