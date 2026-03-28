Iran and Israel trade new heavy strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday launched the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, detailed that the IRGC carried out the attack through a joint operation involving drones and missiles, destroying Israeli missile defense systems along with several refueling and support aircraft. The wave also targeted several US bases across the Gulf region.

Israeli media reported that cluster munition fragments fell in central areas, injuring several people. A multi-warhead missile hit a residential area in Tel Aviv, causing damage, while debris struck a building in Kafr Qasim, raising fears of people trapped. Air defense failures were also reported during the attack.

In Oman, two drones hit the Port of Salalah, damaging a crane, while a worker, an expatriate, sustained moderate injuries. In the UAE, state media relayed that falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile injured five people and sparked two fires near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

أفاد مصدر أمني بأنه تم استهداف ميناء صلالة بطائرتين مُسيّرتين، وأسفر الحادث عن إصابة متوسّطة لأحد الوافدين العاملين بالميناء، وتعرُّض إحدى الرّافعات في مرافق الميناء لأضرار محدودة.. pic.twitter.com/fXRCdAr3g8 — التوجيه المعنوي (@MG_MOD_OMAN) March 28, 2026

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية والمقاتلات الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.UAE Air… pic.twitter.com/zl0T1vDZwS — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Israel struck areas in Tehran and Isfahan, with Iranian outlets citing damage in residential zones. The reports pointed to strikes on Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran and a major steel complex in Isfahan. Explosions were heard in Saadat Abad in northwest Tehran and across Karaj, including large blasts reported in Hashtgerd.

Naval industry facilities in the Pasdaran district of northeastern Tehran were directly targeted, alongside a military barracks in Darband and a site near Shiraz airport. Additional strikes hit an IRGC intelligence building in Golestan in northeastern Iran, as well as several military positions linked to the Iranian Army in the country’s southwest.