Iran denies involvement in murder of Rabbi in UAE

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi denied allegations of Iran's involvement in the murder of Jewish Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a representative of the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad, in the UAE.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy called the claims "baseless," responding to growing speculation in Israeli media linking the incident to an Uzbek cell allegedly directed by Iran.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of three suspects connected to the murder, stating on X, "In record time, Emirati authorities arrested the perpetrators of the murder of 'Zvi Kogan,' a Moldovan citizen." It emphasized the UAE's commitment to security, noting that investigations were launched after Kogan was reported missing on Thursday. His body was later discovered, and legal procedures are now underway.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office condemned the murder, describing it as a "heinous anti-Semitic terrorist act."

The investigation revealed that Kogan disappeared in Dubai while overseeing kosher procedures. His abandoned vehicle was found in Al Ain. Reports indicate he served in Israel's Givati Brigade and worked closely with Rabbi Levi Duchman, the Chief Rabbi of the UAE's Jewish community.

The murder and accusation come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, which have escalated significantly since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.

In April 2024, Israel struck Iran’s consulate in Damascus, killing Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top IRGC commander. This provoked Iran to launch 300 missiles and drones at Israel, triggering Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

On October 26, 2024, Israel launched Operation "Days of Reckoning," striking Iranian military sites, including missile and drone facilities. Iran retaliated, intensifying hostilities in the region.