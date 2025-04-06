Global trade at risk: EU warns of fallout from US tariffs

Shafaq News/ The European Union is preparing retaliatory measures following the United States' decision to impose new tariffs on a range of European exports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The US tariffs, which came into effect on Wednesday, include a 25% levy on steel, aluminium, and vehicles, as well as a 20% tariff on other exports from the EU. The duties affect approximately 70% of the EU’s exports to the United States, which totaled $585 billion in 2024.

Speaking after a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Von Der Leyen said the EU would respond with a “coordinated package” of countermeasures expected within days. She added that the bloc remains committed to preserving fair global trade practices.

Von der Leyen also raised concerns about geopolitical instability, citing Russia’s continued involvement in Ukraine. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Starmer in London on April 24 at an energy security summit.

Meanwhile, EU trade ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to assess the economic impact of the US measures and to discuss the scope of the EU’s response. Goods potentially targeted include copper, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and timber.