EC launches humanitarian air bridge, commits €163 million of aids to war-torn Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the European Commission (EC) announced a new Humanitarian Air Bridge operation to deliver emergency healthcare and essential supplies to Syria, where nearly 16.7 million people are in urgent need of assistance following 14 years of war.

“With the situation on the ground so volatile, our help to the people of Syria is ever more important,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. The initiative comes alongside increased humanitarian funding, with the EU committing over €163 million in 2024 to address the crisis, according to the EC.

The EU-funded aid flights will deliver 50 tonnes of health supplies from stockpiles in Dubai to Adana, Türkiye, where they will be transported across the border into Syria. An additional 46 tonnes of health, education, and shelter items from EU stockpiles in Denmark will be delivered by truck to Adana for distribution by UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The latest funding aims to scale up support for critical needs such as healthcare, emergency shelters, sanitation, and food assistance. EU humanitarian partners in Syria are set to provide trauma kits, sustain healthcare facilities, and distribute food parcels to 61,500 people in northern Syria, the EC revealed.

Fourteen years of conflict have left Syria grappling with mass displacement, widespread food insecurity, and crumbling infrastructure. The economic sanctions have deepened the crisis, limiting the country’s access to essential goods, medical supplies, and rebuilding efforts. The situation is compounded by rising fuel prices and shortages, further stalling humanitarian efforts and worsening living conditions for millions.

These issues were deteriorated further due to escalating hostilities in neighboring Lebanon, which have driven over 560,000 people to seek refuge in Syria. Those circumstances continue to evolve, with ongoing hostilities in the northeast exacerbating the growing humanitarian needs.