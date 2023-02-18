EU reiterates its complete support for Iraq and Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met in Munich with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the war against ISIS, the situation in the Kurdistan Region, and the progress in the Erbil-Baghdad negotiations.

Von der Leyen reiterated that the European Union valued its relationship with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and emphasized the importance of resolving the Erbil-Baghdad differences and the pending issues within the Kurdistan Region.

In this context, the President of the European Commission reiterated the complete support of the European Union for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, President Nechirvan Barzani expressed the gratitude of the Kurdistan Region for the support and cooperation of the European Union in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in all areas and emphasized that the Kurdistan Region remains ready to negotiate and resolve the issues with the Federal Government of Iraq.

The energy crisis, the developments in the Middle East, and the role of the European Union in the region were also highlighted at the meeting