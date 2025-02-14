President Barzani at MSC2025: Meetings with European Commission President, Kuwait PM

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held two separate high-level meetings with the European Commission President and the Kuwaiti Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

During his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Barzani expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation between the EU, Iraq, and Kurdistan across various sectors.

I am delighted to meet with President of the European Commission @vonderleyen in Munich. I expressed my appreciation to the EU and its member states' for their continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. We discussed current challenges facing the Middle East, and ways to… pic.twitter.com/DNFyyMpJ1g — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 14, 2025

The President later met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, where they reaffirmed the deep historical ties between Kuwait and the Kurdistan Region and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

I am pleased to meet with Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. We discussed regional developments and opportunities to strengthen Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/EAE81MAwwZ — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 14, 2025

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, both leaders addressed Iraq-Kuwait relations, political dynamics in Iraq and Kurdistan, Erbil-Baghdad ties, and regional developments, including Syria.

The discussions noted the importance of “maintaining security and stability while ensuring that regional countries remain insulated from crises and tensions.”

Regarding Syria, both leaders emphasized the necessity of securing stability, protecting the rights of all communities, and continuing the fight against terrorism, particularly the ongoing threat posed by ISIS.