President Barzani at MSC2025: Meetings with European Commission President, Kuwait PM
2025-02-14T17:37:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held two separate high-level meetings with the European Commission President and the Kuwaiti Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

During his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President Barzani expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation between the EU, Iraq, and Kurdistan across various sectors.

The President later met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, where they reaffirmed the deep historical ties between Kuwait and the Kurdistan Region and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, both leaders addressed Iraq-Kuwait relations, political dynamics in Iraq and Kurdistan, Erbil-Baghdad ties, and regional developments, including Syria.

The discussions noted the importance of “maintaining security and stability while ensuring that regional countries remain insulated from crises and tensions.”

Regarding Syria, both leaders emphasized the necessity of securing stability, protecting the rights of all communities, and continuing the fight against terrorism, particularly the ongoing threat posed by ISIS.

