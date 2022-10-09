President Barzani receives incoming Consul General of Kuwait

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani received today in Erbil Mr. Osman Daoud Al-Daoud, the incoming Consul General of Kuwait in the Kurdistan Region.

In the meeting, the President welcomed the new Consul General to Kurdistan, congratulated him on assuming the office and wished him success. The President also reiterated full support for Mr. Al-Daoud in his new mission.

The President expressed the willingness of the Kurdistan Region to further develop bilateral relations with Kuwait, and reiterated his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of Kuwait for the humanitarian aid and support they have offered to refugees in the Kurdistan Region.

For his part, Consul General Al-Daoud expressed his pleasure at his new mission in the Kurdistan Region, hoping to develop bilateral ties and to support mutual projects between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait.

The latest developments in the political process in Iraq and the situation in the wider region were also highlighted in the meeting, in which both sides emphasized that the peace and stability of the region is important for all sides.