Shafaq News / president of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani arrived on Tuesday in Kuwait for a state visit.

Barzani led a high-ranking delegation officials to discuss with Kuwaitis leaders internal and regional political developments.

The region’s president will also offer condolences over the death of the Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, and congratulates Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who assumed power weeks ago.