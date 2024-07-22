Iraqi and Kuwaiti officials discuss strengthening economic partnerships and security cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, in Baghdad, with Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Interior, Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al Sabah.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting focused on "strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for cooperation across various sectors. The two sides emphasized the importance of building economic partnerships that would not only benefit both countries but also enhance their security and contribute to regional stability."

During the talks, the officials discussed Kuwait's participation in the Second Baghdad International Conference on Combating Drugs. They “stressed the need for increased security cooperation and high-level intelligence coordination to combat the supply chains, transportation, and manufacturing of narcotics, which pose significant social and economic threats. Measures to track and prosecute those involved in drug trafficking were also reviewed.”

The statement noted that the meeting also covered several common issues, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to ongoing dialogue and the continuation of meetings between Iraqi and Kuwaiti committees. These committees focus on a range of topics and issues of shared interest, aiming to foster closer cooperation and address mutual concerns.