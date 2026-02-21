Arab League, OIC condemn US Envoy’s “Nile to Euphrates” remarks as irresponsible

Shafaq News- Cairo

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and several Arab governments on Saturday condemned remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggesting he would not object if Israel expanded across much of the Middle East.

The OIC denounced the statements as “serious and irresponsible,” warning that such rhetoric undermines international law and regional stability.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly criticized Huckabee’s remarks, which invoked biblical texts to justify Israel’s control “from the Nile to the Euphrates.” He described the comments as “extremely extremist” and contrary to established diplomatic norms.

#أبو_الغيط يدين تصريحات متطرفة للسفير الأمريكي لدى اسرائيل pic.twitter.com/C4e0AbfVoM — الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية (@lassecgen) February 21, 2026

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry called the comments “absurd and provocative.” Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah said the statements represent a breach of diplomatic norms, an infringement on the sovereignty of regional states, and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليوم التصريحات التي أدلى بها سفير الولايات المتحدة لدى إسرائيل، والتي قال فيها إنه سيكون مقبولًا أن تسيطر إسرائيل على الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، إضافة إلى الضفة الغربية. ورفض الناطق الرسمي باسم الوزارة السفير فؤاد المجالي هذه التصريحات العبثية… pic.twitter.com/OI7CKluD1O — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) February 21, 2026

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry considered the statements amount to an explicit call to undermine the sovereignty of states in the region and support continued occupation and expansion.

Huckabee, a Christian Zionist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, made the comments during an interview aired Friday with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. Pressed about biblical borders that stretch from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt —an area that would include Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia— Huckabee said, “It would be fine if they took it all.”

He later described the remark as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement,” adding that Israel was not seeking to take over the region but leaving open the possibility of territorial expansion in the event of war.

