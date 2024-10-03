Arab League condemns Israel's "brutal scenario" in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Arab League on Thursday condemned what it described as Israel's "brutal scenario" in Lebanon following escalation in clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Hossam Zaki warned Thursday about "edging closer to a potential regional war" that could break out due to the "intensified aggression" in Lebanon.

Zaki’s remarks came as part of an emergency meeting to discuss Israeli campaign in Lebanon and its humanitarian impact.

He warned that attacks on Lebanon and the Lebanese people will not achieve security on any side, but it would extend conflicts and increase hatred.

Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ali Hasan al-Halabi told the meeting that more than 2,000 people were killed over 10,000 injured.

Al-Halabi added that the latest round of hostilities has led to the displacement of more than 1,200,000 people.

Israel was pursuing a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah, while also conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.

The Israeli military said eight soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.