President Barzani at MSC2026: Partnership with the US is strategic

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday discussed relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In a statement, Barzani’s media office said the meeting addressed prospects for joint cooperation, as well as developments in Syria, the rights of Kurds there, and broader regional updates. Both sides stressed the importance of protecting the rights of Kurds and other components within a unified Syria.

Barzani renewed his appreciation for what he described as continued US support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, while Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to safeguarding security and stability in the region, praising the Region as a key partner and a factor of stability.

The Kurdish president arrived in Germany on Thursday evening at an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference. He met French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Azerbaijani President, Lebanese Prime Minister, Syrian Foreign Minister, and other officials from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Qatar.