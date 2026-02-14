PMF arrests suspect accused of terror financing

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested, on Saturday, an individual accused of financing terrorist organizations in Al-Anbar province, in a joint operation with the Iraqi National Security Service.

In a statement, the PMF said the suspect was involved in providing vehicles and logistical support to terrorist groups, noting that the operation “is a part of ongoing efforts to track down extremist cells, cut off their funding sources, and strengthen security and stability within areas of responsibility.”

Earlier, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) dismantled a “complex” ISIS cell in Al-Anbar, following an intelligence operation that “lasted more than a year.”

Al-Anbar shares Iraq’s longest border with Syria, stretching about 325 kilometers. The border begins at the tripoint linking Iraq, Syria, and Jordan and extends northeast toward the Al-Qaim area, where the Euphrates River enters Iraqi territory.

