Iran scorns EU influence in nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticized the European Union (EU), describing its role in the nuclear negotiations with the United States as “paralyzed” and largely ineffective.

On X, Araghchi argued that countries friendly to Iran have exerted far more influence over the process than the EU and the European Troika —France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. He also dismissed the Munich Security Conference, traditionally seen as a serious forum, asserting that it had degenerated into a “Munich Circus” during discussions about Iran.

Adding that the EU appears “confused” about developments inside Iran and has lost much of its regional influence, he further condemned Germany for effectively transferring leadership of its Middle East policy to Israel.

Sad to see the usually serious Munich Security Conference turned into the "Munich Circus" when it comes to Iran. This decline, with performance preferred over substance, holds important messages: — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 14, 2026

His comments come ahead of a second nuclear meeting with the United States in Geneva, following February 6 indirect talks in Muscat, which both sides described as a constructive start despite remaining differences. Tehran insists negotiations focus solely on the nuclear program and rejects limits on its missile capabilities, while the Trump administration is pressing for broader concessions, including halting enrichment and curbing support for regional allies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah), and armed groups in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the US military is preparing for the possibility of sustained operations against Iran that could last weeks if US President Donald Trump orders a strike. He previously confirmed that the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East, reinforcing American presence following his February 11 White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough,” Trump told Axios.

Read more: US-Iran Muscat talks: A diplomatic opening shadowed by red line