Netanyahu presses Trump to widen any Iran deal beyond nuclear limits

Shafaq News- Washington

Any agreement with Iran must address ballistic missiles and Tehran’s regional network of armed groups, not just its nuclear program, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump, Axios reported on Thursday.

Netanyahu expressed doubts about the value of a deal confined to uranium enrichment limits and inspection regimes, arguing any framework that leaves Iran’s missile program and regional influence untouched would “fail to address Israel’s core security concerns.”

“The parameters set by Trump could make a good agreement possible, if Iran fully complies,” he added.

Earlier Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Trump and Netanyahu of inciting unrest against Iran’s government during recent domestic protests. “Iran’s adversaries had closed off external avenues to destabilize the country from within.”

Since the protests erupted in Iran on December 28, tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated despite ongoing indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. The strain has coincided with Pentagon preparations for a possible second aircraft carrier deployment to the Middle East, as Trump pressed for broader concessions beyond the nuclear file, demands that Iranian officials have rejected.

