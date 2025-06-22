Trump: We took the nuclear bomb out of Iran’s hands

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump declared, on Sunday, that the United States had “taken the nuclear bomb out of Iran’s hands,” hailing the overnight strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “tremendous military success.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “We denied Tehran the nuclear bomb—it would have used it if it could.”

The comments came in the wake of Operation Midnight Hammer which targeted Iran’s major enrichment sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, reportedly months in the making, involved the use of bunker-buster bombs and strategic assets in what has been described as one of the most complex military strikes in the region in recent years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for what he called a historic joint action. “We will not forget the heavy price we paid during Operation Rising Lion and in Iran’s attacks on us,” he said.

Netanyahu praised the unprecedented level of military coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv, adding, “I said we would change the face of the Middle East—and that’s exactly what we are doing today.”