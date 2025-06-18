Trump hints at US entry into Iran war: I’ve had enough

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signaled that Washington may join Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, but stopped short of confirming direct involvement, saying a decision could come within days.

“We may strike Iran, or we may not,” Trump declared during a televised address from the White House. “I’ve had enough of Iran. I want unconditional surrender. They must come to the table.”

Trump’s remarks come amid mounting international anxiety over a potential US entry into the conflict, now in its seventh day, as Israel continues a sustained air offensive on Iranian nuclear and military sites under Operation Rising Lion. Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes across Israeli cities, sparking fears of a broader regional war.

Without offering a clear timeline, Trump hinted at the urgency of the moment. “Next week will be decisive,” he said. “We may not even get to next week. We will not tolerate a regime that threatens to destroy vast swaths of territory.”

Asked directly about Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump tersely replied: “Good luck.”