Make Iran Great Again: Trump questions Iranian regime’s future amid escalating conflict

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of regime change in Iran, suggesting that continued failure by the Islamic Republic to deliver national revival may justify reconsidering the policy.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change?”

Trump’s remarks come amid a dramatic military escalation between the United States and Iran following US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. Washington has described the operation as necessary to halt Iran’s nuclear program, which it claims was nearing a “point of no return” in uranium enrichment.

Since returning to office, Trump has adopted an increasingly hardline stance toward Tehran, reviving maximum-pressure tactics aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The Trump administration’s approach contrasts sharply with the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US exited in 2018 during Trump’s first term. That withdrawal was followed by the reimposition of sweeping economic sanctions that severely strained Iran’s economy.