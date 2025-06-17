A night of reciprocal Iranian-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Thirty Iranian missiles were launched toward central Israel in two waves over 20 minutes, Israeli radio reported, with several confirmed hits.

Authorities estimate that additional missile barrages may continue through the night.

Footage showed fires and the presence of firefighting and rescue teams across multiple areas, confirming impact sites in different parts of central Israel.

In response, explosions were heard in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military had issued a warning earlier, urging residents to evacuate a specific district in central Tehran before the strikes.

🔴هشدار فوری به کارکنان و نیز کلیه افرادی که در منطقه ۱۸ تهران بر اساس ناحیه مشخص شده بر روی نقشه ضمیمه قرار دارند.⭕️طی ساعات آینده ارتش اسرائیل در این ناحیه همچنان که طی روزهای اخیر در محدوده تهران عمل نموده است، برای حمله به زیرساختهای نظامی رژیم ایران وارد عمل خواهد شد.… pic.twitter.com/VGbsDCLI84 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 17, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted on his X account twice during less than an hour. "We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss ongoing military developments involving Iran, according to a report by Axios citing an Israeli official.

The official stated that Trump called Netanyahu following a meeting with his national security team to assess the escalating war between Israel and Iran.