Hamas urges mediators to stop “Israeli aggression”

Shafaq News/ Hamas called on Wednesday for mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement to "assume their responsibilities in restraining the brutal aggression," according to a statement issued by the group.

The statement described the "barbaric crimes" committed by the Israeli military as "war crimes and genocide, which require urgent action."

The Palestinian group held the US administration directly responsible for the "innocent bloodshed in the Gaza Strip," also blaming it for the deaths of "200 children and 100 women," accusing it of providing "political cover and American weapons to the occupation."

Hamas urged "the Arab and Islamic nations, both governments and peoples, to take immediate action on all fronts to support Gaza."

The group's statement comes on the second day of the Israeli military's resumed ground operations in Gaza, following airstrikes earlier that resulted in hundreds of casualties.