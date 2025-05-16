Trump eyes plan to relocate one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya

Shafaq News/ The administration of US President Donald Trump is weighing a controversial proposal to permanently relocate up to one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported Friday, citing informed sources.

According to two individuals familiar with the matter and a former US official, the plan has reached a stage of serious deliberation, with the United States reportedly discussing it directly with Libyan leadership.

In exchange for resettling Palestinian refugees, the US administration would unfreeze billions of dollars in Libyan assets held by Washington for over a decade, sources told NBC News.

Earlier Friday, Trump addressed the situation in Gaza during a press briefing at the end of his visit to the United Arab Emirates. “We’re looking into Gaza, and we’re going to take care of it,” he told reporters. When asked about whether he supports Israel’s plans to expand the war in Gaza, Trump responded, “I think a lot of good things will happen over the next month. We’ll see.”