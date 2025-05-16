Trump pledges action on Gaza ‘starvation’

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump warned of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza on Friday, stressing that “a lot of people are starving” as Israeli airstrikes continued to pummel the enclave.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi during the final stop of his Gulf tour, which notably excluded Israel, Trump voiced concern over the situation but stopped short of outlining any concrete steps. “We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of,” he told reporters.

Conditions in Gaza have sharply deteriorated since a two-month ceasefire collapsed in March. Following the truce’s breakdown, Israel reimposed a full blockade, cutting off access to food, fuel, and medical aid. International relief agencies have warned of imminent famine, as humanitarian corridors remain fully sealed.

Gaza’s civil defense authority reported that at least 56 civilians were killed in overnight airstrikes, with dozens more injured. Since the war began in October 2023, the local health ministry has recorded over 61,700 deaths—many of them women and children.

Trump stirred further controversy on Thursday by floating a proposal to “own Gaza and turn it into a freedom zone,” declaring, “I have very good ideas for Gaza.”

In response, Hamas dismissed the remarks, calling the restoration of humanitarian aid the “bare minimum” for any serious dialogue. The group rejected any foreign interference, stating, “Gaza is not for sale.”