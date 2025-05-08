16 more Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli blockade worsens crisis

Shafaq News/ At least 16 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, as the humanitarian situation deteriorates under a tightened blockade, Arab media outlets reported on Thursday.

Warplanes reportedly struck several locations, including Deir el-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and Shujayea, east of Gaza City. In Beit Lahiya, a home was leveled in a direct hit, while Israeli artillery shelled tents sheltering displaced families on the outskirts of Khan Younis.

The latest strikes followed a 24-hour stretch in which over 100 Palestinians, including children, were reported killed. Since the war began in October 2023, more than 61,709 Palestinians have been killed and over 111,588 injured,

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) warned that Gaza’s healthcare system is nearing collapse. “The people of Gaza are being killed and injured en masse,” the organization stated, condemning the scale of destruction and the lack of accountability.

It also highlighted that no humanitarian convoys have reached Gaza since March 2, due to Israel’s tightened blockade. “Fuel and medical supplies are nearly depleted, threatening all aid operations.”

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces stormed Nablus’ Old City, wounding at least 41 Palestinians, including six with gunshot injuries, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Witnesses reported that Israeli troops blocked ambulances from reaching the wounded during the raid.