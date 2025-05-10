Israel kills over seven Palestinians as Gaza enters 3rd month of blockade

Shafaq News/ At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Arab media outlets reported on Saturday, as the enclave enters a third month under total blockade.

Air raids began at dawn and swept across multiple areas of the enclave, compounding what the United Nations has labeled a “worsening humanitarian catastrophe.”

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 70% of Gaza is now either militarized or under evacuation orders. “People are dying,” the agency stressed, adding that humanitarian teams are ready to scale up aid—if access is restored.

Gaza is under full blockade for the third month. 70% is now within Israeli-militarized zones, under displacement orders or both. People are dying. UN and partners are ready to scale up their principled aid again as soon as the blockade is lifted.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that famine is spreading rapidly, impacting tens of thousands of families amid critical shortages of food and medicine.

On Friday, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder condemned an Israeli plan to restrict humanitarian aid distribution to southern Gaza alone, arguing it forces civilians to choose “between displacement and death.”

Speaking in Geneva, Elder denounced the approach as a violation of humanitarian law. “It’s dangerous to ask civilians to go into militarized zones to collect rations…humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip.”

The proposed plan reportedly limits aid deliveries to just 60 trucks per day—far below the 600 trucks that entered daily during the ceasefire between January and March. Current needs exceed that volume, with more than 2 million people—including 1.1 million children—now dependent on assistance.

UNRWA, the UN’s main relief agency in Gaza, confirmed that more than 3,000 aid trucks remain stranded outside the territory. “The clock is ticking,” warned spokesperson Juliette Touma, calling for the immediate reopening of border crossings and the lifting of the siege.

Over 80 community kitchens have reportedly shut down since late April, leaving thousands without prepared meals. “Even those [food] lines are now gone because food is running out.”

Israel has enforced a full blockade on Gaza’s humanitarian corridors for nine consecutive weeks, reimposing military pressure on Hamas over the fate of Israeli hostages still held in the territory. The Israeli security cabinet recently authorized a broader military campaign, intensifying both aerial and ground operations.

Since October 2023, more than 61,709 Palestinians have been killed, and over 111,588 injured.