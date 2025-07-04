UN: Israel killed +600 Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza/Geneva

At least 613 Palestinians have been killed since late May while trying to obtain humanitarian aid in Gaza, the United Nations reported on Friday.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva that most victims died near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) food distribution centers or aid convoys between May 26 and June 27.

#Gaza: "Nous avons enregistré 613 meurtres commis à la fois dans les points de contrôle de la Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) et à proximité des convois humanitaires. Ce chiffre date du 27 juin."- Ravina Shamdasani, porte-parole de @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/LLDmZqgfda — ONU Genève (@ONUGeneve) July 4, 2025

Shamdasani also warned that the real toll could be even higher, with verification ongoing, and accused Israel of blocking UN investigators from accessing Gaza. “The Israeli military has shelled and shot at Palestinians trying to reach aid points. We need an investigation. We need access. We need an independent inquiry, and we need accountability for these killings.”

The GHF began food distributions in late May after Israel suspended aid shipments for over two months, raising fears of famine. Several global relief groups refused to coordinate with GHF, arguing it serves Israeli military aims and undermines neutral humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile, Israel reported conducting around 100 airstrikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours, targeting what it described as rocket launch sites, weapons depots, tunnels, and other military positions. Ground operations continue in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, and northern areas, with Israeli forces claiming to have uncovered additional tunnels and explosives aimed at their troops.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,157 Palestinians and wounded more than 135,000, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.