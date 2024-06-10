UN Security Council backs Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a draft resolution proposed by Washington, endorsing US President Joe Biden's proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favor, while Russia abstained from voting.

This marks the first time the Security Council has endorsed a ceasefire plan for Gaza since the war began more than eight months ago. The conflict has caused significant casualties and widespread destruction in the region, prompting international calls for a halt to the violence.

Notably, the initial phase of the US proposal involves a six-week ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza, and the exchange of some hostages and prisoners.

In the second phase, all hostages would be released, and there would be a permanent cessation, accompanied by a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The third phase includes the reconstruction of Gaza as part of a broader stabilization effort in the Middle East.

One of the major sticking points between Hamas and Israel regarding the plan is the duration of the ceasefire and the future role of Hamas.

Hamas demands explicit guarantees from the US regarding a total cessation and the withdrawal from Gaza.

The plan faces opposition from Israel, with its leaders insisting on continuing the war until Hamas is completely eradicated.

It is noteworthy that Israel's military offensive on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 37,616 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.