Israel pounds Gaza: 80+ Palestinians killed with dozens under rubble

At least 80 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Thursday.

Among the dead were 38 people gathered to receive humanitarian aid, pushing the death toll since October 7, 2023, to 57,130, with more than 135,000 wounded, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

#شاهد | اللحظات الأولى من قصف الاحتلال مركبة في دير البلح، وارتقاء 4 شهداء وإصابة آخرين pic.twitter.com/bEVmcpixMZ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 3, 2025

Strikes reportedly targeted densely populated areas, including Jabalia, Deir al-Balah, central Khan Younis, and Al-Shuja'iya in eastern Gaza City. Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal stated that around 82 Palestinians remain trapped under rubble as rescue crews struggle to reach them under relentless bombardment, calling the situation “catastrophic” and appealing for immediate international intervention.

بيان صحفي للناطق باسم الدفاع المدني محمود بصل، حول تداعيات رفض الاحتلال السماح للدفاع المدني بالتدخل الإنساني وتلبية استغاثات الفلسطينيين وإنقاذ المفقودين الأحياء في المناطق السكنية التي يقصفها في الأحياء الشرقية من مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/8y6zap4qcB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 3, 2025

Since the war began, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has recorded 11,200 missing, including 4,700 women and children.

The latest escalation comes as regional and international mediators continue to push for a ceasefire.