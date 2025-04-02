Gaza bloodbath: Israeli strikes kill 21 as Rafah operation grows

Shafaq News/ At least 21 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in intensified Israeli airstrikes across central and southern Gaza, as the Israeli military escalated operations in Rafah and surrounding areas.

Twelve civilians died when a residential building was struck in central Khan Younis, according to Arab media. Two others were reportedly killed in northeastern Rafah, where Israeli forces deployed the 36th Division to secure what officials described as “large areas.”

Additional strikes targeted southeastern Gaza City, while artillery and helicopter fire continued in Khan Younis and Rafah. Al Jazeera reported that families remain trapped in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah, appealing for international evacuation.

نقل شــهــيــدان ومصابين إلى مستشفى ناصر جراء قصف الاحتلال منزلاً قرب كراج رفح وسط مدينة خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/WIbnGvZITn — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 2, 2025

Since resuming operations 14 days ago in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 900 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 50,280, with around 114,100 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the expansion of ground operations in Rafah, stating that “parts of Gaza would be designated as security zones.” He also urged civilians to evacuate, calling on the population to help dismantle Hamas and secure the return of Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, Hamas declared that Gaza has entered a “famine phase,” blaming the Israeli blockade—imposed since March 2—for what it called a “catastrophic humanitarian collapse.” The group claimed that no food, water, fuel, or medicine has entered Gaza in over a month.

The United Nations reported nearly 140,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the collapse of the ceasefire. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said evacuation orders have left civilians without safe passage, food, or medical care.

OCHA dismissed Israeli claims of adequate food supply in Gaza as “ridiculous,” noting all 25 World Food Programme-supported bakeries are now closed. UNICEF also warned that most residents lack transportation, fuel, and security to evacuate.