Gaza toll soars: 47 civilians killed in new Israeli strikes

Shafaq News / At least 47 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, as residential areas and shelters were hit, Arab media reported.

Israeli fighter jets struck Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, and Al-Mawasi, an area Israel has designated a “safe zone.” Another strike in Gaza City’s Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood reportedly killed three civilians and injured over 15. Additional targets included the eastern outskirts of Abasan al-Kabira and the entrance to Khuza’a.

In the past 15 days, Israeli attacks have killed more than 900 Palestinians, bringing the total death toll to 50,423 and the number of wounded to approximately 114,638, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli military ordered immediate evacuations from five neighborhoods in Gaza City, citing a planned intensification of operations. These orders have drawn renewed criticism, particularly as some “safe zones” have also been bombed. Civilians were instructed to relocate to unspecified locations in western Gaza.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار خطير وعاجل الى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في منطقة الشجاعية وأحياء الجديدة، التركمان، توسعة نفوذ والزيتون الشرقي⭕️جيش الدفاع بصدد العمل بقوة شديدة في مناطقكم لتدمير البنية التحتية الإرهابية. ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم عليكم اخلاء هذه المناطق فوراً والانتقال الى مراكز… pic.twitter.com/mIsd6v65Gf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 3, 2025

The escalation follows the collapse of a temporary ceasefire in January and the renewed offensive launched on March 18. Since then, over 142,000 Palestinians have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

Regional and international leaders issued fresh appeals for de-escalation. Jordan’s King Abdullah II cautioned that continued military action and forced displacement threaten to destabilize the broader region, warning that “the security of the region is at risk.”

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a return to political negotiations. Speaking in Berlin, he pressed for “an end to the war and a path toward reconstruction.”