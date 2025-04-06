Continuous Israeli strikes on Gaza: 13 civilians killed

Shafaq News/ At least 13 Palestinians, including journalist Islam Maqdad, were killed and several others injured in Israeli air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip, Arab media reported on Sunday.

In Khan Younis, Israeli forces struck a residential building and a tent sheltering displaced families. Shelling in Ezbet Abd Rabbo, northern Jabalia, reportedly hit residential zones. In al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, airstrikes targeted civilian sites. Another attack was recorded in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

Artillery fire hit Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city, while a drone strike targeted farmland to the south. North of Gaza City, an airstrike reportedly hit a house in Al-Tawam.

🔹متابعة |أم فلسطينية تودع نجلها الشهــيد سعيد ابو عامر الذي ارتقى في استهداف الاحتلال شرق خانيونس pic.twitter.com/OWZevS7FdG — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) April 6, 2025

The United Nations has warned that Israeli military actions following the collapse of the January ceasefire are killing or injuring around 100 Palestinian children daily.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported at least 50,669 deaths and 115,225 injuries since the Israeli war began. The Government Media Office estimated that the total death toll has surpassed 61,700, with thousands still buried under rubble.