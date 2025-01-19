Israeli airstrikes target Rafah hours before Gaza ceasefire implementation

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes hit the southern Gaza city of Rafah just an hour before the anticipated implementation of a ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli aircraft carried out raids on northern and western parts of Rafah, as well as heavy bombardments targeting Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Earlier, Palestinian television stated that the Israeli army demolished residential buildings north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while artillery shelling struck multiple areas in northern Gaza.

Reports emerged early Sunday that Israeli forces began withdrawing from parts of Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border.

The ceasefire, set to begin at 0630 GMT Sunday (0830 AM local time), involves a three-phase plan. The first stage includes a halt in hostilities, followed by the release of detainees within hours.

Over 120 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in Israeli bombardments across Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

The death toll from Israel's 15-month-long military campaign in Gaza has now climbed to 46,899, with more than 110,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.