Gaza ceasefire agreement's draft, what are the key elements?

Shafaq News/ Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, which will be implemented in stages, with the first stage lasting 42 days, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli public broadcaster reported that officials familiar with the draft agreement revealed that 33 Israeli prisoners would be released in the first stage, regardless of whether they are alive or dead, though most are still alive.

The list includes female soldiers, women, men over the age of 50, as well as the sick and wounded.

The last prisoner will be released on the final day of the first stage, with the release operations beginning on the first day of the ceasefire.

Around 1,300 Palestinian prisoners, including hundreds serving life sentences, are expected to be released. The number may change based on the list of prisoners provided by Hamas.

At the end of the first stage, Israeli forces will withdraw from the "Philadelphi Corridor," the strategic border area between Gaza and Egypt, which has previously seen numerous military confrontations.

According to the draft agreement, negotiations will take place during the first stage regarding the second stage and a permanent ceasefire.

In this phase, the remaining hostages, including men, soldiers, and bodies, will be released. At the same time, Palestinian prisoners will be released collectively, as the Israeli military continues its withdrawal from Gaza.

Ceasefire talks in Gaza continued in Doha on Monday, with reports of "some progress" toward a potential agreement with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and the US.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with senior officials regarding the developments in the talks.

An Israeli source stated to Israeli media, "We will not leave Gaza until all hostages are released. We are preserving strategic assets to complete negotiations to the end."

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Monday with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya at the Lusail Palace as part of ongoing efforts to reach a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.

The latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations were discussed during the meeting.

In a related context, the Emir also met with a senior US delegation, including Steve Weitzman, the US President-elect Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, and Brett McGurk, US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa. The meeting focused on the situation in Gaza and the joint Qatari and US efforts to end the war.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim also received a phone call from US President Joe Biden, during which the two leaders discussed the progress of the negotiations to end the Gaza war.

In the same vein, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General announced that António Guterres had received a call from the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, during which they discussed the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.