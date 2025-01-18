Qatar: Gaza ceasefire will take effect Sunday morning

Shafaq News/ Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take effect in Gaza starting Sunday, January 19th.

“Based on consensus between the parties involved and the mediators, the ceasefire in Gaza will commence at 8:30 AM local time tomorrow,” Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, confirmed in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani revealed that an agreement had been reached to halt hostilities in Gaza.

Qatar has been a key mediator in efforts to broker peace between Israel and Hamas, leveraging its established communication channels with both parties. This ceasefire comes after over 15 months of unprecedented violence that resulted in unprecedented destruction and nearly 47,000 casualties. However, since the announcement of the ceasefire, Israel has continued its attacks on Gaza, killing at least 40 and injuring about 120 in the last 4 days.