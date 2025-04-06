Yemen: US strikes hit residential area, civilian casualties reported

Shafaq News/ At least 20 civilians, including women and children, were killed or injured in US airstrikes on a residential neighborhood in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

The strikes hit a house in the Shaab al-Hafa area in the Shu'ub district in eastern Sanaa. The attacks reportedly involved two separate airstrikes.

Footage shared by local outlets showed damaged buildings and emergency crews responding to the scene.

The strikes follow a similar assault earlier today, where the US carried out four airstrikes targeting positions held by the Houthis (Ansarallah) on Kamaran Island off the western coast of Hodeidah province.

Washington has conducted multiple air raids in Yemen since early 2024, targeting sites controlled by the Iran-aligned group in response to their attacks on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

Updated at 23:05 (Baghdad time) to include new casualty figures.