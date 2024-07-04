Netanyahu says Israel has "established a principle" in the battle against Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the air force leadership that Israel has "established a principle" in its fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon, "Whoever harms us, his blood is on his head."

"We have put this into practice," said Netanyahu as he visited the air force operational headquarters in the Pit in the Kirya.

"We know the road is long, but we are determined to restore security to the north and return the residents safely to their homes," he told Commander Tomer Bar and the service’s top brass.

Earlier today, thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Jerusalem near Netanyahu’s house, calling for early elections and for the government to close a deal to free Israeli captives in Gaza, amid reports of a breakthrough in hostage-ceasefire talks.

Before rallying near Netanyahu’s house, protesters marched through central Jerusalem, chanting for the government to close a deal with Hamas to free the remaining 116 hostages abducted on October 7.