Israel warns Hezbollah of 'serious error': Beirut could end up like Gaza

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assessed the situation in the Galilee settlement near the Lebanese border and spoke with army personnel.

Gallant stated during his visit, "Hezbollah is making mistakes, and it is approaching a serious error. The situation may end with Beirut residents in a situation similar to Gaza, where they have already begun raising the white flag and fleeing their homes."

He added, "Our pilots are in the cockpit, ready for heading north. We have enough to do everything we need in the south, but the air force is heading north, and its power is very significant. We have not used even 10% of the air force's strength in Gaza."

The border between Lebanon and Israel has been tense, with sporadic exchanges of gunfire and shells between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since the start of the confrontation between Hamas and Israel on October 7th.

It is noteworthy that earlier on Saturday, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced targeting Israeli sites and forces in southern Lebanon, confirming direct hits.