Category: World

Date: 2021-02-01T15:33:52+0000
Lebanon’ Hezbollah controls an Israeli drone, affiliated media outlets say

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by Al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

According to Hezbollah’ Al-Manar TV, The drone crashed near Blida Village in the South of Lebanon. 

For its part, The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that one of its drones fell in Lebanese territory, but refrained from specifying the cause of the crash.

Lebanon and Israel, formally still at war after decades of conflict, talks on October 2020 to address a long-running dispute over their maritime border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters are considered the first.

Hezbollah, which last fought a war with Israel in 2006, says the talks are not a sign of peace-making with its long-time enemy. Israel’s energy minister also said expectations should be realistic.

