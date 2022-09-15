Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah: Lebanon will pay the price 

Shafaq News/ Israel's Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz threatened the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, that "Lebanon will pay the price" if the party attacks the Karish gas field.

"If (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah wants to try and cause damage to the Karish oil platform, he can do so, but Lebanon will pay the price," Gantz told Reichman University's 21st World Summit on Counter-Terrorism.

Gantz said that Israel was prepared to reach a deal, but would militarily "defend its right to the Karish gas field, which it holds if fully within its territorial waters."

Israel and Lebanon, which are technically at war and do not maintain diplomatic relations, initiated in October 2020 a process of indirect talks mediated by the United States and held under the auspices of the United Nations at the headquarters of the international organization in the Lebanese city of Naqura.

The negotiations revolve around an area of 860 square kilometers, which, according to both countries.